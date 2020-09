22:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Indian kickboxing champ moving to Israel Read more Obed Hrangchal, 26, a man from the Bnei Menashe who has won national medals in India in several martial arts, moves to Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs