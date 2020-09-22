Recent data suggests response to coronavirus now more deadly than disease

Recent data from the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that there were 830 excess deaths in the United Kingdom in the week ending September 4 relating to people who died at home, whereas just 99 people died of coronavirus-related complications during that same period.

The Telegraph notes that 371 fewer people died in hospitals during that week as compared to the five-year average, suggesting that hundreds of people who would have been hospitalized for treatment had died at home without treatment instead.

The findings confirm other recent studies that have shown that a large number of people have not been seeking help for serious conditions, including even heart attacks, in recent months.

Professor Karol Sikora, Dean of Medicine at the University of Buckingham, stated in response: "This is what concerns me so much. Excess deaths are below average in hospitals, but well above average in homes. Are people seeking the medical help they need for illnesses that aren't coronavirus? Disruption to diagnosis, treatment and research will cost countless lives."