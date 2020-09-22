'Sad that MKs are proposing laws directed at individuals at such a time'

Responding to the tabling of a law that would regulate the amount of personal wealth elected officials may use for political purposes - dubbed the "Nir Barkat law" - MK Nir Barkat (Likud) stated that he would continue to serve the country regardless, taking his one-shekel salary per year that he has chosen for himself, and using his own wealth to cover his expenses.

"Unfortunately, at a time when we have a million citizens unemployed and the coronavirus still infecting thousands, there are Knesset members that have nothing better to do with their time than propose laws directed at specific individuals," he said. "If this law passes, they will be preventing new people from entering politics, people who could make a positive contribution in an independent manner."

The proposed legislation would limit the amount of personal wealth MKs may use for political purposes to NIS 100,000 per year.