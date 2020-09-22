Charlie Hebdo's HR head forced to flee home due to threats

Charlie Hebdo magazine's head of HR, Marika Bret, has been forced to leave her home because of "precise and detailed threats" to her security guards, according to reports in the French media.

Bret, who has been under protection for the past five years, blamed "a level of hallucinatory hatred around Charlie Hebdo" for what happened.

Charlie Hebdo first published the controversial cartoons mocking Mohammed in January, 2015; earlier this month, it republished them in advance of the trial of 14 people accused of aiding the two gunmen in the attack that killed 12 at the magazine's head office.

Speaking to Le Point magazine, Bret said: "I had ten minutes to do my business and leave my home, ten minutes to give up part of my existence ... I won't be coming home."

She added that, "Since the start of the trial and with the republication of the cartoons, we have received all kinds of horrors, including threats from al-Qaeda and calls to finish the work of the [gunmen from the 2015 attack]."