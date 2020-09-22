Sweden reports slight uptick in coronavirus cases

Sweden has reported an uptick in virus cases, The Guardian reports, although not a sufficient increase to demand a change in government policy.

Speaking at a news conference, Anders Tegnell, the country's chief epidemiologist, noted that around 1,200 new cases and five deaths had been reported over the last few days, compared with around 200 new cases per day in the last few weeks.

"It hasn't affected the healthcare - yet," he said. "The number of new cases at ICU is very low and the number of deaths are very low." Nonetheless, he did not rule out enhanced restrictions to contain the spread, noting that "We will be having a discussion with Stockholm [the government] about whether we need to introduce measures to reduce the spread of infection. Exactly what that will be, we will come back to in the next few days."