Disposable masks far more effective at containing respiratory droplets

According to modelling conducted by Fugaku, the world’s fastest supercomputer, the disposable medical masks now almost ubiquitous on streets in many countries across the world constitute a far more effective barrier to respiratory droplets than cotton varieties, The Telegraph reports.

Cotton masks blocked just 80% of spray emitted when a person inside coughed, and the figure dropped to around 60% when smaller drops were analyzed. In contrast, the disposable masks studied blocked nearly all droplets and around 90% of smaller droplets, most of which escaped through the gaps around the edge of the mask.

Fugaku can perform more than 415 quadrillion computations a second.