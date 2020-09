20:09 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Aryeh Deri: Shut the synagogues - but only if protests are banned According to a report on Channel 12, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has signaled his agreement to a plan that will involve the shutting of synagogues entirely and the holding of communal prayer outdoors only. However, he has conditioned his agreement on protests being banned. ► ◄ Last Briefs