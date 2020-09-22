Former IDF soldier sues senior BDS member for 6 million dollars

Former IDF soldier Rivka Ram who had made aliyah from California before being drafted has sued a senior BDS member in the amount of six million dollars for libel. The BDS member had published a photo of Ram on Facebook, accusing Ram of killing an Arab on the Gaza border.

Ram had served in a support, non-combatant unit and had been released from the army three years before the Arab's death.

As a result of the libelous post, Ram and her family still in California had been the victims of daily online shaming and death threats to the point where they feared leaving their home.

BDS is an organization that encourages a worldwide boycott of Israel.