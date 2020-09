19:13 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 PM advisers fined 5,000 NIS for violating isolation restrictions Advisers of Prime MInister Binyamin Netanyahu have been fined 5,000 shekels for violating isolation restrictions. They had been placed in isolation after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. ► ◄ Last Briefs