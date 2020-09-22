Ayelet Shaked: 'Peace came with a heavy price'

While welcoming the peace agreement with the UAE, Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) rued the price paid in order to achieve it.

"Peace with the UAE is important and I am glad about it but it would have been possible to achieve with other American administrations," Shaked said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

"WIth the Trump administration there was an historic opportunity to apply sovereignty and I am pained that it was missed. We should not be deluded.

"I believe Trump and senior officials in the UAE who said that sovereignty is off the table. At the moment that Netanyahu threw Yamina into the opposition and set up a government with Blue and White it was clear to me that he gave up on sovereignty," Shaked concluded.