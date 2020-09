18:25 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Israeli wines win 6 gold medals in international competition Sixty-nine wines from Israel won recognition in the prestigious international Decanter competition. Six Israeli wines, including four from Judean and Samarian wineries, won gold medals. ► ◄ Last Briefs