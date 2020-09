18:14 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 22.7% increase in online Rosh Hashanah grocery delivery purchases There was an increase in online grocery delivery purchases of 22.7% prior to Rosh Hashanah as compared to the same period last year. ► ◄ Last Briefs