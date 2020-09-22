UN Sec. Gen. speech omits mention of new peace agreements

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan decried UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' speech in which he neglected to mention the peace agreements just signed between Israel and two Arab states.

"This was an emotional speech on the need for 'a global ceasefire' amidst the current pandemic but not one word mentioned the peace agreements that Israel signed. This is baffling but tells you all you need to know about the United Nations," Erdan said.