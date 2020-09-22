'Don't hesitate to use your guns; our lives come first'

Head of the Binyamin Regional Council Yisrael Gantz sent a letter to the residents of his region that spans most of Samaria advising them not to hesitate to use their guns in deterring terorists.

The letter came following an incident in the Shiloh area where a resident fired shots in the air to chase away terrorists who were laying in ambush but the incident was still fully investigated by the police.

"I call upon all the residents of Binyamin not to hesitate to use your guns against terrorists. Our lives come first," Gantz wrote.

Gantz also questioned the need for investigation of such incidents by the police. According to law, every shooting incident by a civilian must be fully investigated.

"The law stating that such incidents must be investigated 'by the book' needs to be changed. The police recognized that this shooting was appropriate and therefore no investigation should have been conducted," Gantz added.