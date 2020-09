17:11 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Rabbi Marc Schneier: 'Gulf states look to Israel to be their defender and protector' Read more Gulf advisor: 'These normalization ties will also bring wonderful opportunities for the Palestinians, particularly in the economic sphere.' ► ◄ Last Briefs