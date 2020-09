17:10 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Hitech cooperation agreement reached between Israel and India A new hitech cooperation agreement has been reached between Israel's Start-Up Nation Central and India's iCreate. The two organizations will work together to find ways of bringing hitech innovation to wider swaths of India's population. ► ◄ Last Briefs