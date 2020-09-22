President Rivlin to take 10% cut in monthly salary of $18,367

President Reuben Rivlin has sent a letter to the Minister of Finance asking that his salary be cut by 10% following yesterday's decision to cut the salaries of Knesset members, cabinet ministers, and the prime minister by a similar amount.

Currently, the President receives a salary of $18,367 per month. The prime minister receives $16,163 per month, cabinet ministers get $14,535 per month, and regular Knesset members receive $12,992 per month.