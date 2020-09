16:48 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Trump to hold China accountable for COVID-19 in UN speech President Trump will demand the United Nations hold China accountable for the spread of COVID-19 in a virtual speech to be delivered later today to the UN. ► ◄ Last Briefs