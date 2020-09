16:29 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tzohar Rabbinical org: Close the synagogues Read more Religious Zionist rabbinical organization calls on government to listen to Coronavirus Czar, synagogues to act responsibly during lockdown. ► ◄ Last Briefs