Tzohar rabbis support synagogue closure on Yom Kippur

The Tzohar organization of religious-Zionist rabbis whose mission is to close the gap between religious and secular Israelis has come out in support of Corona Czar Ronni Gamzu's recommendation to close all synagogues on Yom Kippur.

The rabbis have instead embraced the widespread practice of outdoor prayer with masks and social distancing. Tzohar is responsible for 500 Yom Kippur prayer services throughout Israel and is recommending that the morning services be abbreviated to the minimal extent permissible according to halacha (Torah law).