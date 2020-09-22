Vendor protests closing of 4 species market amid Balfour protests

Vendor Moshe Meron who has been selling in the 4 species (palm branch, citron, myrtle, willow) market for eighteen years has protested the potential closing of the market even while anti-government demonstrators on Balfour Street in Jerusalem are allowed to freely gather.

"I was astonished by the desire of Gamzu (Corona Czar) to close the 4 species market even while he neglects to mention the protests on Balfour Street that go on without a peep of concern," Meron said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

"I am willing for the 4 species market to close on condition that the demonstrations on Balfour Street are also prohibited," Meron added.

The four species are shaken together on each day of the approaching Sukkot holiday, which lasts one week.