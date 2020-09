15:40 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Mother Of 12 Just Lost Her Husband Read more Until a few weeks ago, Mrs Schiff had a happy life before COVID-19 struck. Then her in-laws died, followed shortly by her husband. ► ◄ Last Briefs