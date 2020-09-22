Foreign countries funding legal costs of anti-Netanyahu protesters

The legal costs of anti-Netanyahu protesters such as those who regularly gather outside the prime minister's Jerusalem residence on Balfour Street are being paid by foreign governments such as Germany.

These foreign governments are part of the EU and other countries that have diplomatic relations with Israel. The funding takes place in the form of money that is channeled by these governments into so-called human rights organizations that then pay legal costs for those arrested in anti-Netanyahu protests or other demonstrations against government or IDF activities, especially in Judea and Samaria.

Much of the education budget of the United Nations organization (UNRWA) that administers Palestinian refugee camp schools and disseminates anti-Israel propaganda within Palestinian society is paid for by the UAE.