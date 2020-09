15:15 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 PA quits Arab League role in protest against peace deal Read more PA resigns from presidency of the Council of the Arab League after League declines to condemn UAE, Bahrain for peace deal with Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs