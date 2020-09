14:01 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 'The people won't accept closing synagogues on Yom Kippur' Read more Chief Rabbi of Israel David Lau warns Prime Minister Netanyahu that Israelis will not obey orders to close synagogues during Yom Kippur. ► ◄ Last Briefs