13:47 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Vietnam grants Israel thousands of masks in gesture of friendship Vietnam today gave Israel, in a symbolic gesture of friendship, 100,000 face masks for coronavirus.



The award ceremony took place in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, where the masks were handed over by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and the chairman of the Vietnamese PSD Corporation, which produced the masks, to the Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam, Nadav Eshkar.



The masks will be delivered through the embassy to Israel for the use of ZAKA volunteers.