13:27 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Report: US to sell F-35 fighters to UAE by December Read more US and UAE to sign agreement on sale of advanced F-35 stealth fighters by beginning of December, despite objections by Israel.