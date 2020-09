10:53 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Issawiya: 2 brothers suspected of throwing explosives at Border Police Israeli Border Police fighters last night arrested two brothers aged 18-19, residents of Issawiya in eastern Jerusalem, suspected of throwing Molotov cocktails and firecrackers at a Border Police vehicle in the village. ► ◄ Last Briefs