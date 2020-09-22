Netanyahu and Katz agree to plan to preserve business sector

The Minister of Finance, Yisrael Katz, agreed last night with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would prepare a "beating heart" plan - to preserve the private business sector open during the closure period, while fully adhering to the purple charter and preventing contagion.

The plan will be presented to the Prime Minister and will be discussed today, or tomorrow, in the Corona Cabinet. Today, the Minister of Finance will hold a first meeting on the formulation of the plan, to which representatives of the Prime Minister's Office, the Governor of the Bank of Israel and the Minister of Economy, Amir Peretz, will also be invited.