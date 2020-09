10:25 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Watch: Dozens of whales swept to coast of Tasmania Read more Authorities in Australia launch rescue op for about 270 whales swept to the coast of Tasmania, with about a third of them apparently dead. ► ◄ Last Briefs