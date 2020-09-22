09:33 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Director of Health Min warns against 'irreversible damage' Ahead of the discussion in the Corona Cabinet, where ministers are expected to decide whether to tighten the restrictions imposed on the public, the director general of the Ministry of Finance, Keren Turner-Eyal, sent a letter to the director general of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Hezi Levy and Corona Czar Ronni Gamzu in which she warned of the expected consequences of an additional increase in restrictions.



"A further restriction on jobs in the private sector is likely to cost many billions to the economy against a health benefit that has not been presented to decision-makers and in our view is significantly lower than the extent of the economic harm," she wrote. "The move that has the highest economic costs of all is the closure of jobs and it could lead to irreversible damage in the medium and long term." ► ◄ Last Briefs