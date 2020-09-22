|
09:33
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20
Director of Health Min warns against 'irreversible damage'
Ahead of the discussion in the Corona Cabinet, where ministers are expected to decide whether to tighten the restrictions imposed on the public, the director general of the Ministry of Finance, Keren Turner-Eyal, sent a letter to the director general of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Hezi Levy and Corona Czar Ronni Gamzu in which she warned of the expected consequences of an additional increase in restrictions.
