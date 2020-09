08:48 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Health Min: 3843 diagnosed with corona, 653 in serious condition The Ministry of Health reported that 3843 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the last day, 653 in serious condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs