08:23 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Merkel calls for int'l cooperation to fight coronavirus German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for international cooperation to fight coronavirus. In a pre-recorded speech on the occasion of the UN General Assembly, Merkel said that “the plague is just one example that shows that global problems require understanding and cooperation beyond national borders and at all levels. Anyone who thinks you can handle it alone is wrong. "



