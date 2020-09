08:13 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Netanyahu pushing for stricter lockdown after Yom Kippur Read more Coronavirus Cabinet to meet Tuesday to deliberate on proposal to impose tighter lockdown after Yom Kippur, strictly limiting private sector. ► ◄ Last Briefs