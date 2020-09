07:33 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Sudan: Delegation that came to UAE couldn't discuss normalization The Sudan Minister of Information and Government Spokesman Faisal Muhammad Saleh said that the Sudanese delegation that arrived in the Emirates this week was not allowed to discuss normalization of relations with Israel, according to Kan. ► ◄ Last Briefs