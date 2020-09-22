Jewish leaders welcome new US sanctions on Iran

Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, on Monday welcomed the continuity of the arms embargo against Iran through new US sanctions.

"We welcome the new US sanctions against Iran announced today that target the Iranian military and other entities involved with the regime's nuclear program, which it maintains in defiance of signed commitments and promises. The international community must not ignore the clear, present, and proven danger of Iran, which is set on extending its control and imposing its radical ideology at all costs,” they said in a statement.