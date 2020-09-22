03:51
  Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20

British PM to order pubs and restaurants closed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will order pubs, bars and restaurants in England to shut their doors by 10:00 p.m. on Thursday under new nationwide restrictions to halt a rise in coronavirus cases, The Guardian reported on Monday.

Police have also been handed powers to issue £1,000 fines and make arrests to enforce two-meter social distancing in pubs and restaurants, the newspaper reported.

