Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20
British PM to order pubs and restaurants closed
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will order pubs, bars and restaurants in England to shut their doors by 10:00 p.m. on Thursday under new nationwide restrictions to halt a rise in coronavirus cases, The Guardian reported on Monday.
Police have also been handed powers to issue £1,000 fines and make arrests to enforce two-meter social distancing in pubs and restaurants, the newspaper reported.
