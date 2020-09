00:15 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Gantz affixes new mezuzah at his home Read more Hours before his departure for Washington, Defense Minister affixes mezuzah with help of Chabad emissary in Rosh HaAyin. ► ◄ Last Briefs