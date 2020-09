21:30 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20 Tishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20 Naftali Bennett: 'Viral load affects severity of disease' Read more MK Bennett explains if one had many viruses, he will experience severe COVID-19 symptoms, but those who had few viruses, effect will be low. ► ◄ Last Briefs