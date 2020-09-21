|
21:16
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20
PA: We will protect our land - and al-Aqsa
PA Prime Minister Mohamed Ishtayya said US President Trump was making efforts to dismiss the Palestinian "national struggle" by blackmailing them into giving up on hopes of "returning" to Jerusalem.
Ishtayya called on those "willing to fight for their country" to "not allow money to sway their hopes of returning to their homeland."
"We will not give up the struggle for our land and al-Aqsa," he added.
Last Briefs