US announces renewed Iran sanctions

The US announced it was renewing economic sanctions against Iran as well as private corporations and individuals doing business with it.

Sanctions have also been imposed against Iran's Ministry of Defense.

"Rather than waiting for Iran to threaten the world, the U.S. is taking sweeping actions to prevent the world’s top state sponsor of terror from obtaining a nuclear weapon. This includes sanctions on 25 entities and individuals. We are keeping Americans and world citizens safe!" stated US Sec of State Mike Pompeo.