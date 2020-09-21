NYC designated 'anarchist jurisdiction'

NBC reported that NYC was designated as one of the cities to "have permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities." According to the report, the Justice Department has designated it as an "anarchist jurisdiction."

President Trump now has the authority to cut federal funding to NYC.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York was as "peaceful" and "tranquil" as ever and vowed to fight the decision.