17:53 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20 Tishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20 Unit for epidemiological testing approved by IDF The IDF tweeted that, "The creation of a new 'Ella' Unit for Epidemiological Investigation has just been approved by the Minister of Defense & IDF Chief of the Gen. Staff. 600 soldiers will strengthen our Home Front Command's epidemiological investigation efforts."



"Our fight against COVID-19 continues," added the statement.