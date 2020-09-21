MK Hauser: Over a million quarantined since July

MK Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) said that a weekly report submitted by the Ministry of Health to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee shows that from July 1 till now 1,166,255 people have been asked to enter isolation (254,532 in the last week alone).

"Israel is the only country that uses GSS tools, and therefore has the highest relative number of civilians in quarantine," noted the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, who continues his fight to shorten the quarantine period.

"Shortening quarantine by two days will save us about NIS 150 million a month and about NIS 2 billion a year," he noted.