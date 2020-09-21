Erdan welcomes role as Israel's rep to UN

Israel's representative to the UN and ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan said he was excited to represent his homeland in the international community.

"I'm excited and proud to represent Israel at the opening of the 75th UN General Assembly. For the coming year, Israel was given a place in the front row of the assembly, but that does not really mean anti-Israel bias has come to an end. I will lead the fight to allow the UN to focus on Israel's efforts on behalf of peace in the region alongside its many achievements, and to act against the real danger to world peace: Iran," he said.