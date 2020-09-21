|
16:22
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20
Ganz instructs IDF to begin preparations for field hospital
Defense Minister Benny Gantz today (Monday) held a situational assessment regarding the handling of the coronavirus crisis by the security network and said that the IDF should immediately prepare for the establishment of a field hospital in accordance with the needs of the health system.
At the end of the Medical Corps survey, Ganz ordered a project establishing a field hospital with approximately 200 beds for virus patients.
Last Briefs