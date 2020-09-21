70-yr old man gets circumcised, converts, and marries - in 1 month

Ronen Plot, mayor of Nof Hagalil in the north of the country, posted about a special person who underwent circumcision, celebrated his Bar Mitzvah and wedding in a one month period.

"Opening the year on an optimistic note and wishing Yaakov Baranov of Nof Hagalil, who, at the age of 70, completed the three most important ceremonies in the life of a Jew within a one month period - circumcision, Bar Mitzvah and wedding," the mayor wrote.

"Despite the coronavirus and his advanced age, Yaakov insisted on undergoing a circumcision about two weeks ago and on Wednesday of this week completed the conversion process, donning a tefillin. He also re-wed the love of his life Galina according to Jewish Law. They have been together for 47 years during which they have given birth to two children and eight grandchildren."