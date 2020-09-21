Econ Cmte approves cash payment for public transport in Judea, Samaria

The Knesset's Economics Committee today approved the exception that allows cash payment on public transportation lines in Judea and Samaria.

According to MK Sharan Haskel of the Likud: "Corona restrictions hit all Israeli citizens, but the Rav Kav payment directly hit the pockets of senior citizens and residents of Judea and Samaria, who had to pay the full price, despite the millions of shekels the state invests to subsidize travel costs for them. Today we finally approved in the Economics Committee a clause that will correct the injustice and now senior citizens from Judea and Samaria will be able to travel at the reduced price."