11:16 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20 Tishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20 Suspicious item attached to balloon found in Eshkol Council area A suspicious item attached to a balloon was located inside an agricultural area in the Eshkol Regional Council. The item will be deactivated in the near future and an explosion is expected in the central council area.