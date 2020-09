11:10 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20 Tishrei 3, 5781 , 21/09/20 The Daily Portion / Shehecheyanu (Who has granted us life) Read more In the 2nd Lebanon War, Chagit Rhein lost her IDF officer son 6 weeks before Rosh Hashannah. Her thoughts as she lit the holiday candles. ► ◄ Last Briefs